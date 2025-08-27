A Flavor House Atlantic: Baltimore shop creates Coheed and Cambria ice cream

Coheed and Cambria has inspired a new flavor of ice cream.
The Baltimore shop The Chamery has created The Father of Cake Believe, named after the new Coheed album, The Father of Make Believe.
"It's a birthday cake ice cream with peanut butter cup chunks and it's fantastic - as are all of their flavors!" Coheed says in an Instagram post.
Coheed played Baltimore Tuesday as part of their ongoing tour alongside Taking Back Sunday, which runs into mid-September. In addition to supporting The Father of Make Believe, the shows have featured a cover of The Killers' "Mr. Brightside."
The Father of Make Believe was released in March.
