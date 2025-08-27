A Flavor House Atlantic: Baltimore shop creates Coheed and Cambria ice cream

2000 Trees Music Festival 2025 Claudio Sanchez of Coheed and Cambria performs onstage during 2000 Trees Music Festival at Upcote Farm on July 11, 2025 in Cheltenham, England. (Katja Ogrin/Redferns) (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Coheed and Cambria has inspired a new flavor of ice cream.

The Baltimore shop The Chamery has created The Father of Cake Believe, named after the new Coheed album, The Father of Make Believe.

"It's a birthday cake ice cream with peanut butter cup chunks and it's fantastic - as are all of their flavors!" Coheed says in an Instagram post.

Coheed played Baltimore Tuesday as part of their ongoing tour alongside Taking Back Sunday, which runs into mid-September. In addition to supporting The Father of Make Believe, the shows have featured a cover of The Killers' "Mr. Brightside."

The Father of Make Believe was released in March.

