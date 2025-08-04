The Flaming Lips & Modest Mouse honor Ozzy Osbourne with 'War Pigs' cover

MEO Kalorama Festival In Lisbon 2025 Pedro Gomes/Redferns (Pedro Gomes/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Generals are certainly gathered in their masses on The Flaming Lips' co-headlining tour with Modest Mouse.

The joint outing kicked off Friday in Atlanta, and featured a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne with a collaborative cover of the Black Sabbath song "War Pigs."

Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock joined Wayne Coyne and the rest of the Lips onstage to perform the Paranoid classic.

"We don't do the whole song, we do just the parts where you get to sing along," Coyne told the crowd, to which they presumably responded, "Oh lord, yeah!"

Ozzy died on July 22, just over two weeks after he performed his final concert on July 5 alongside the original Sabbath lineup.

The Flaming Lips/Modest Mouse tour continues into mid-September.

