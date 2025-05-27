In Flames drummer Tanner Wayne leaves band

By Josh Johnson

In Flames drummer Tanner Wayne is no longer in the band.

"It is with profound gratitude and appreciation that we announce our creative decision to part ways with Tanner Wayne," the Swedish metallers write in an Instagram post.

Wayne joined In Flames in 2018 and made his recorded debut with the band on their 2019 album, I, the Mask. He also played on the most recent In Flames album, 2023's Foregone.

"His dedication and musicianship over the past several years has left, and will continue to leave, a lasting mark on this band," In Flames writes of Wayne. "We wish him nothing but the best."

In Flames will presumably debut their new drummer on their upcoming European tour, which kicks off in June.

