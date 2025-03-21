Five Finger Death Punch scraps concert due to family matter

Night Two Of Metallica Concert In Madrid

Five Finger Death Punch has pulled out of their upcoming performance at the Arizona Bike Week festival, scheduled for April 5.

As organizers write in a Facebook post, "Five Finger Death Punch had to cancel their performance due to a family matter."

Marilyn Manson has since been booked to perform in their place.

Five Finger Death Punch is set to return to the live stage starting in July to play festivals including Rock Fest, Inkcarceration and Rocklahoma.

