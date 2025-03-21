Five Finger Death Punch scraps concert due to family matter

Night Two Of Metallica Concert In Madrid Javier Bragado/Redferns (Javier Bragado/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Five Finger Death Punch has pulled out of their upcoming performance at the Arizona Bike Week festival, scheduled for April 5.

As organizers write in a Facebook post, "Five Finger Death Punch had to cancel their performance due to a family matter."

Marilyn Manson has since been booked to perform in their place.

Five Finger Death Punch is set to return to the live stage starting in July to play festivals including Rock Fest, Inkcarceration and Rocklahoma.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!