Five Finger Death Punch pulls out of Metallica gig due to Ivan Moody injury

Five Finger Death Punch had to pull out of their gig opening for Metallica Sunday in Mexico City due to an injury suffered by frontman Ivan Moody.

As the band explains in a Facebook post, Moody "fell and broke his rib" during FFDP's set at the Louder than Life festival on Sept. 26.

"As the rain poured and despite the fall Ivan was able to finish the set," the post reads. "As a result, we will not be able to play the show with Metallica in Mexico City."

The show was set to be Death Punch's final set opening for Metallica's M72 world tour, which began in 2023.

"We'd like to thank Metallica for bringing us on this incredible journey for the past two years and also express our sincere apologies to the fans in Mexico City for any inconvenience," the band says.

Moody's slip wasn't the only thing that went wrong at Louder than Life. The second day of the Kentucky festival, set for Sept. 27, was canceled due to weather. Among those who couldn't perform was Slayer, who'd booked Louder than Life as one of their three reunion shows for 2024.

