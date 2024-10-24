Five Finger Death Punch announces $200K charity donation

Five Finger Death Punch has announced a donation of $200,000 to charity raised from the band's North American tour over the summer and fall.

The donation will be split between Covenant House and the Call of Duty Endowment, chosen by frontman Ivan Moody and guitarist Zoltan Bathory, respectively. Covenant House supports young people experiencing homelessness, while the Call of Duty Endowment helps military veterans find careers.

"Many of our songs and music videos speak directly to the issues being addressed by Covenant House," says Moody. "Our commitment to donating to support their programs and using our platform to raise awareness perfectly aligns with the band's and our fans' values."

"Thank you to Zoltan and Five Finger Death Punch for their generous support that will make a significant impact in the lives of those who have served," adds Call of Duty endowment senior director Helene Imperiale. "This donation is instrumental in helping us continue our mission and will assist approximately 150 veterans in finding high-quality careers."

Five Finger Death Punch's tour supported their 2022 album, AfterLife. A deluxe version dropped in April.

