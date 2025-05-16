Five Finger Death Punch rerecords hits for upcoming 'Best Of – Volume 1' compilation

Five Finger Death Punch has announced a new compilation called Best Of – Volume 1.

The set, due out July 18, consists of rerecorded versions of the biggest Death Punch hits from throughout the band's discography. FFDP decided to create Best Of – Volume 1 after their former record label sold their original master recordings, which a press release says was done without the band's knowledge.

"We would have loved to have a shot at reclaiming our masters, or at least to be involved in the transaction but we found out after the fact," says guitarist Zoltan Bathory. "Surprised, but not surprised. These kinds of behind closed doors deals have become far too common in the music industry. Labels buy, sell or trade artist's work without their knowledge or consent, reducing them to soulless commodities."

"But life is a chess game so when this happened to Taylor Swift, she responded by re-recording her catalog," Bathory continues. "After that respectably bold move, her fans switched to streaming the new version out of protest and loyalty. We have one of the most hardcore and loyal fan bases on the planet so I know our fans will do the same."

You can listen to the Best Of – Volume 1 version of the 2018 song "I Refuse," featuring guest vocals from In This Moment's Maria Brink, now via digital outlets.

Here's the Best Of – Volume 1 track list:

"Under and Over It" (2025 Version)

"Wash It All Away" (2025 Version)

"Battle Born" (2025 Version)

"I Refuse" feat. Maria Brink" (2025 Version)

"Jekyll and Hyde" (2025 Version)

"Wrong Side of Heaven" (2025 Version)

"Lift Me Up" (2025 Version)

"Far From Home" (2025 Version)

"Bad Company" (2025 Version)

"House of the Rising Sun" (2025 Version)

"Gone Away" (2025 Version)

"Remember Everything" (2025 Version)

"Coming Down" (2025 Version)

"The Bleeding" (2025 Version)

"Trouble" (Live)

"Welcome to the Circus" (Live)

"The Bleeding" (Live)

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.