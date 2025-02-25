Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Breaking Benjamin headlining 2025 Rocklahoma

Night Two Of Metallica Concert In Madrid

Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown and Breaking Benjamin are headlining the 2025 Rocklahoma festival, taking place Aug. 29-31 in Pryor, Oklahoma.

The bill also includes Marilyn Manson, Three Days Grace, 311, Alice Cooper, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson, Flyleaf, The Struts, Of Mice & Men, Tom Morello, Knocked Loose, Starset, Hinder, Dorothy, Saliva, Ayron Jones, Drowning Pool, 10 Years and Marky Ramone playing a Ramones set.

For the full lineup and ticket info, visit Rocklahoma.com.

