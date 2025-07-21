Five Finger Death Punch 'Refuse' to give up streak of #1 hits with latest single

Five Finger Death Punch's latest single, "I Refuse," has hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The track gives FFDP a total of 16 #1 hits on Mainstream Rock Airplay, and extends their record of consecutive leaders on the chart to 12.

Since "Sham Pain" reached #1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay, every one of Five Finger Death Punch's official radio singles have hit the top spot on the ranking.

Five Finger Death Punch has the third-most #1 hits in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay since it began in 1981. Shinedown has the most, with 20, followed by Three Days Grace with 19.

"I Refuse" is an updated edition of the 2018 Death Punch song of the same name, recorded for their new Best Of – Volume 1. The new version features Maria Brink of In This Moment.

