Five Finger Death Punch enters the 'Eye of the Storm' on new single

Five Finger Death Punch has premiered a new song called "Eye of the Storm."

The track marks the first preview of the Las Vegas metallers' upcoming milestone 10th studio album, due out later in 2026.

"The new music has been turning out heavier than anything we've done in years, with a cinematic undertone running beneath it," says guitarist Zoltan Bathory in a statement. "We had three years to write this record and really live with it. We started with nearly 30 songs and carved it down to 14 or 15, we even considered a double album at one point. This is our 10th studio album and our 20th anniversary as a band, we knew we had to hit it hard."

You can watch the lyric video for "Eye of the Storm" streaming now on YouTube.

The most recent Five Finger Death Punch album is 2022's AfterLife. They also put out a two-part Best Of compilation in 2025, consisting of rerecorded versions of the band's biggest hits.

Five Finger Death Punch will launch a U.S. tour in July.

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