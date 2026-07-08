Five Finger Death Punch earns 18th #1 hit on ﻿'Billboard﻿' Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with 'Eye of the Storm'

"Eye of the Storm" single artwork. (Better Noise Music)

Five Finger Death Punch has once again conquered the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, this time with the band's single "Eye of the Storm."

The track gives Ivan Moody and company their 18th leader on Mainstream Rock Airplay, which is third-most in the chart's 45-year history.

Shinedown has the most #1 Mainstream Rock Airplay hits, with 23, followed by Three Days Grace, with 20.

"Eye of the Storm" is the lead single off Five Finger Death Punch's upcoming 10th studio album, Legacy, due out July 31.

Five Finger Death Punch will launch a U.S. tour July 20 in Camden, New Jersey.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.