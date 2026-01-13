Five Finger Death Punch announces US tour

Five Finger Death Punch Kick Off Fall 2019 Tour With Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves And Fire From The Gods

Five Finger Death Punch has announced a U.S. tour for the summer and fall.

The headlining outing stretches from July 20 in Camden, New Jersey, to Oct. 23 in Bristow, Virginia. The bill will also include Eva Under Fire and country artist Cody Jinks.

Presales begin Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For every ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the U.S. judo and BMX racing and freestyle teams ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Los Angeles.

"It's a little-known fact that the United States is one of the only major countries in the world where the government does not fund Olympic and Paralympic athletes or their training programs," says guitarist Zoltan Bathory. "Our athletes are competing against nations with fully funded teams, while U.S. teams rely almost exclusively on private donations and sponsorships. We believe supporting Team USA is both patriotic and necessary, especially with the Olympic and Paralympic Games coming home in 2028."

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FiveFingerDeathPunch.com.

Five Finger Death Punch's most recent album is 2022's AfterLife. In 2025, they put out a two-part best-of compilation, featuring rerecorded versions of the band's biggest hits.

A new Death Punch album is expected to arrive in the fall.

