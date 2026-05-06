Five Finger Death Punch announces new single, 'Eye of the Storm'

Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch performs in concert during Rocklahoma at Rockin' Red Dirt Ranch on August 29, 2025 in Pryor, Oklahoma. (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Five Finger Death Punch has announced the release a new single called "Eye of the Storm."

The track will premiere May 15 and will mark the first single off the upcoming 10th Death Punch studio album. It's available now to presave, and you can hear a preview via the FFDP Facebook.

The most recent Five Finger Death Punch album is 2022's AfterLife. They also put out a two-part Best Of compilation in 2025 celebrating the band's 20th anniversary.

Five Finger Death Punch will launch a U.S. tour in July. They also just announced a European tour for 2027.

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