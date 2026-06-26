Five Finger Death Punch announces new album, ﻿'Legacy'

Five Finger Death Punch has announced a new album called Legacy.

The milestone 10th studio effort from the Las Vegas metallers will arrive July 31 via digital outlets and on physical formats Sept. 18.

"Every album is a snapshot of who we were at that particular moment in time, and Legacy is exactly what the title suggests," says guitarist Zoltan Bathory in a statement. "It's a reflection on the journey, the lessons, the victories, the struggles, and everything we've experienced over the last two decades."

"At the same time, Legacy isn't about looking backward," adds frontman Ivan Moody. "20 years is a milestone, not a destination. We're incredibly proud of this record because it captures everything people love about Five Finger Death Punch while also pointing toward where we're headed next."

Legacy includes the previously released single "Eye of the Storm." A second track, called "De Oppresso Liber," is out now.

Five Finger Death Punch will launch a U.S. tour July 20 in Camden, New Jersey.

Here's the Legacy track list:

"Legacy"

"De Oppresso Liber"

"Eye of the Storm"

"Nails in the Coffin"

"In Time"

"Unscathed"

"Joke's on Me"

"Everybody Lies"

"Shelter"

"Scapegoat"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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