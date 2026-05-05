Five Finger Death Punch announces 2027 European tour with Lamb of God

Five Finger Death Punch will be kicking off 2027 with a trip oversees.
The Las Vegas metallers will launch a European tour in January alongside Lamb of God. The trek, which celebrates Death Punch's 20th anniversary, runs into late February.
Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FiveFingerDeathPunch.com.
Five Finger Death Punch's most recent album is 2022's AfterLife. They put out a two-part Best Of compilation in 2025.
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