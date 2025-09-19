Finger Eleven premieres ﻿'Last Night on Earth﻿' album title track

Finger Eleven has premiered a new song called "Last Night on Earth," the title track off the band's upcoming album.

"I think 'Last Night on Earth' could be placed squarely in a traditional relationship frame where you forget what you're even fighting about," frontman Scott Anderson says of the acoustic tune. "But you hate that feeling in the pit of your stomach when something's not resolved and you don't know what tomorrow's gonna look like."

You can watch the "Last Night on Earth" video on YouTube.

The album Last Night on Earth, which marks the first original Finger Eleven record in 10 years, drops Nov. 7. It also includes the previously released single "Adrenaline" and the song "Blue Sky Mystery" featuring Filter's Richard Patrick.

Finger Eleven will launch a U.S. tour Sept. 25 in Buffalo, New York.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.