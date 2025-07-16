Finger Eleven announces US tour dates

Finger Eleven has announced a run of U.S. tour dates.

The outing will stretch from Sept. 25 in Buffalo, New York, to Oct. 12 in Flint, Michigan. Alien Ant Farm and BRKN LOVE will also be on the bill.

A presale will take place Thursday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FingerEleven.com.

Finger Eleven released a new single, "Adrenaline," in 2024. It's the first single off the "Paralyzer" band's next album, their first since 2015's Five Crooked Lines.

