Finger Eleven announces first new album in 10 years, '﻿Last Night on Earth'

Better Noise Music
By Josh Johnson

Finger Eleven has announced a new album called Last Night on Earth.

The record, which marks the first new full-length effort from the "Paralyzer" rockers in 10 years, drops Nov. 7. It includes the 2024 single "Adrenaline."

A second cut, a collaboration with Richard Patrick of Filter called "Blue Sky Mystery," is out now.

Finger Eleven's most recent album is 2015's Five Crooked Lines. They also put out a best-of compilation in 2023, featuring a new song called "Together Right."

You can catch Finger Eleven on tour throughout the U.S. starting in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!