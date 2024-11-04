Final album engineered by Steve Albini due out in 2025

The final album that the late Steve Albini engineered is due out in 2025.

The record is called Wish Defense and was recorded by Chicago band FACS. It'll be released Feb. 7.

FACS recorded with Albini in his Electrical Audio studio over two days in "early May of 2024." Albini's death was announced on May 8.

Albini, 61, was best known for working on Nirvana's In Utero. He also engineered, a term he preferred to "produced," albums by Pixies, PJ Harvey, Bush and The Breeders, among many others.

