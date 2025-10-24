Fill-in Trivium drummer Greyson Nekrutman drops off fall tour; replacement announced

Matt Heafy of Trivium performs at Palacio Vistalegre Arena on February 27, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Javier Bragado/Redferns)

There's a new development in the Trivium drummer shake-up.

As previously reported, the metal outfit announced earlier in October that longtime drummer Alex Bent was leaving after nine years with the band. The next day, they played the Aftershock festival with Sepultura drummer Greyson Nekrutman manning the kit, and announced that he would continue to do so for their upcoming fall tour, launching Oct. 31 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

However, in a new post Friday, Trivium shares, "The realities of scheduling made it clear that Greyson wouldn't be able to continue with us for the tour."

"There's nothing but respect between us — Greyson is a humble, confident, and passionate musician, and we'll always be fans," the band adds.

As for who will be playing drums on the tour, that would be Alex Rüdinger, formerly of the band Whitechapel.

"Fun fact: we asked Alex to join Trivium nine years ago, but the timing didn't align," Trivium says.

In addition to playing on the tour, Trivium says that Rüdinger "will be part of our writing sessions" for their next album.

"We're thrilled to finally share the stage with him and explore what's ahead," the post concludes.

Also on Oct. 31, Trivium will release a new EP, Struck Dead.

