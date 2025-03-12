Fill-in Mastodon guitarist Ben Eller reflects on first show: 'It was a joy'

Tons of Rock Festival 2022 Mastodon's Troy Sanders and Bill Kelliher; Rune Hellestad-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images (Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Mastodon played their first show without founding guitarist Brent Hinds on Sunday during Tool's Live in the Sand destination festival, recruiting guitarist Ben Eller to fill in. Eller, who's known for his guitar videos on YouTube, has shared a statement reflecting on the experience.

Eller writes on Instagram, "You guys who have followed me for a while know how much I love this music, so to be asked to play alongside the band is a TRUE honor."

"Thank you to [guitarist Bill Kelliher], [drummer Brann Dailor], and [bassist] Troy [Sanders] for trusting me to get the job done," Eller adds. "Playing the parts of one of my favorite guitarists ever is no easy task, but it was a joy."

Mastodon had announced on Friday that they'd parted ways with Hinds, calling the parting a mutual decision.

It's unclear if Eller will continue to play with Mastodon beyond Sunday's show. The band's upcoming live plans include a tour with Coheed and Cambria launching in May and the giant Black Sabbath reunion/farewell show in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

