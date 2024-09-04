FEVER 333 premieres new song, "DESERT RAP"

By Josh Johnson

FEVER 333 has premiered a new song called "DESERT RAP," a track off the band's upcoming album, DARKER WHITE.

"If you hope to be an instrument for change, you must remember to keep said instrument sharp," frontman Jason Aalon Butler says in a statement. "Fatigue will find you if you don't find yourself first. On the micro and macro level, this songs serves as a reminder that when trying to do right by the people remember you as a person as well."

You can listen to "DESERT RAP" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

DARKER WHITE, the sophomore FEVER 333 album, drops Oct. 4. It also includes the previously released songs "NEW WEST ORDER," "HIGHER POWER," "NO HOSTAGES" and "$WING."

FEVER 333 will launch a U.S. tour in October.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!