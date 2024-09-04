FEVER 333 premieres new song, "DESERT RAP"

FEVER 333 has premiered a new song called "DESERT RAP," a track off the band's upcoming album, DARKER WHITE.

"If you hope to be an instrument for change, you must remember to keep said instrument sharp," frontman Jason Aalon Butler says in a statement. "Fatigue will find you if you don't find yourself first. On the micro and macro level, this songs serves as a reminder that when trying to do right by the people remember you as a person as well."

You can listen to "DESERT RAP" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

DARKER WHITE, the sophomore FEVER 333 album, drops Oct. 4. It also includes the previously released songs "NEW WEST ORDER," "HIGHER POWER," "NO HOSTAGES" and "$WING."

FEVER 333 will launch a U.S. tour in October.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

