FEVER 333 drops two new ﻿'DARKER WHITE﻿' tracks, "MURDERER" & "NOSEBLEEDS"

FEVER 333 has released two new songs off their upcoming album, DARKER WHITE.

The tracks are called "MURDERER" and "NOSEBLEEDS." Both are out now via digital outlets, and "MURDERER" is accompanied by a video streaming on YouTube.

"The lyrics to 'MURDERER' draw attention to the thousands of innocent Palestinian people being killed every day," says frontman Jason Aalon Butler. "It is a call for support and reaction to the current situation happening there."

DARKER WHITE is due out Oct. 4. FEVER 333 will launch a U.S. tour in October.

﻿(Videos contain uncensored profanity.)

