FEVER 333 cancels tour due to Jason Aalon Butler's "most significant and challenging struggle with depression"

By Josh Johnson

FEVER 333 has canceled their upcoming tour due to frontman Jason Aalon Butler battling depression.

In an Instagram post, Butler shares, "Recently, I've been faced with my most significant and challenging struggle with depression."

"In a rather unusual turn of events, I became deeply depressed at a time where one would expect to be excitedly anticipating the release of a new album and a tour to support it," Butler continues.

Butler adds that he's "no stranger to these feelings," however, "this time was different."

"The mental period of anguish eventually devolved into physical ailments that affected not only me but my family, my friends and everyone around me," he says.

FEVER's tour was set to launch in the U.S. Oct. 17 in Los Angeles. Their new album, Darker White, drops Oct. 4.

