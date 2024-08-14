FEVER 333 announces new album, ﻿'DARKER WHITE'

FEVER 333 has announced a new album called DARKER WHITE.

The sophomore follow-up to the group's 2019 debut, STRENGTH IN NUMB333RS, is due out Oct. 4.

"At the intersection of wrong and right. Dark and light. There is a space celebrating disparity," FEVER says. "That's where you'll find 'Darker White.' A sonic/creative liberation attempt. A collection of stories. An effort to cultivate culture."

DARKER WHITE includes the previously released songs "NEW WEST ORDER," "HIGHER POWER" and "$WING." A fourth cut, titled "NO HOSTAGES," is out now via digital outlets.

FEVER 333 will launch a U.S. tour in October.

Here's the DARKER WHITE track list:

"NEW WEST ORDER"

"HIGHER POWER"

"BULL & A BULLET"

"NO HOSTAGES"

"$WING"

"MURDERER"

"TOURIST"

"NOSEBLEEDS"

"DO OR DIE"

"NEGLIGENCE"

"DESERT RAP"

"DOA"

"PIN DROP"

"MOB MUSIC PT 2"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

