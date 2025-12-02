Fender celebrates 50th anniversary of Iron Maiden with new guitar collection

The 50th anniversary of Iron Maiden is being celebrated with a new line of guitars from Fender.

The company has unveiled a new guitar collection to honor the heavy metal legends, including a limited-edition Masterbuilt Dave Murray Stratocaster from Fender Custom Shop, which mirrors guitarist Dave Murray's favorite touring axe.

The line also includes two other limited-edition 50th anniversary Statocasters in honor of Murray and Janick Gers, as well as a bass for Steve Harris and a Jackson SC1 guitar in honor of Adrian Smith.

"Honoring Iron Maiden's fifty years of pushing heavy metal forward, this collection brings together the signature instruments that helped define their unmistakable sound," says Max Gutnik, chief product officer for Fender Musical Instruments Corporation. "These anniversary models are more than tributes, they are stage-ready tools built to inspire today's players and the next generation."

More info on the guitars can be found at fender.com.

