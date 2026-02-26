Fellow formerly feuding brothers Noel Gallagher & Chris Robinson share call on Rock Hall

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include not one but two bands made up of formerly feuding brothers in Oasis and The Black Crowes. Given what they have in common, it makes sense that the Crowes' Chris Robinson would reach out to Oasis' Noel Gallagher after the Rock Hall noms were announced on Wednesday.

"I told Noel that if we both get in he's buying dinner," Chris tells Billboard.

However, it sounds like they didn't spend too much time talking about the Rock Hall.

"We instantly got to talking about [soccer]," Chris says.

Noel and his long estranged brother, Liam Gallagher, got back together to reunite Oasis in 2024 after the band broke up in 2009. The Crowes reunited in 2019 after Chris and his brother, Rich Robinson, agreed to resolve their long-held differences.

Liam, meanwhile, has continued to express his unenthusiastic feelings toward the Rock Hall, which date back to when Oasis was previously nominated in 2024 and 2025.

"I'm just not feeling this RnR hall of fame thing is that a f****** crime," Liam writes in a new social media post.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in April. The induction ceremony is planned for the fall.

