'Feel Something, Great.' with Palaye Royale on new song

"Feel Something, Great." single artwork. (Sumerian Records)
By Josh Johnson

Palaye Royale has premiered a new song called "Feel Something, Great."

The track is accompanied by a video featuring frontman Remington Leith lying down in piles of leaves and walking through a graveyard, cut with footage of the band performing live.

"I just wanna feel something," Leith sings in the chorus.

You can watch the "Feel Something, Great." video streaming on YouTube.

"Feel Something, Great." follows Palaye Royale's 2024 album, Death or Glory, which includes the singles "Addicted to the Wicked & Twisted" and "Showbiz."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

