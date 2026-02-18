Fear Factory & Mushroomhead announce US tour

Dino Cazares of Fear Factory performs in concert at Resurrection Fest Estrella Galicia 2024 on June 29, 2024 in Viveiro, Spain. (Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

Fear Factory and Mushroomhead are uniting for a U.S. tour.

The joint outing, dubbed the Soul of a New War Machine tour, launches Oct. 13 in New Haven, Connecticut, and wraps up Nov. 11 in Nashville.

"Detonating The System with Masks & Machine," Fear Factory writes in a Facebook post. "A mechanized assault of rhythm, aggression, and controlled chaos. Initiate Engage Execute."

Tickets go on sale Friday. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FearFactory.com or Mushroomhead.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.