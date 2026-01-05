Faster than a '﻿Thunderball﻿'? Noel Gallagher denies James Bond Oasis reports

Noel Gallagher performs during the Oasis Live ’25 world tour at MetLife Stadium on August 31, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

It doesn't sound like James Bond will be looking back in anger anytime soon.

Following U.K. tabloid reports that Oasis is being lined up to record the theme song for the next film in the long-running spy franchise, Noel Gallagher tells talkSPORT that they haven't been approached for the gig.

"This James Bond thing? What, Oasis? No," Gallagher replied when asked about the rumors.

However, that doesn't mean Gallagher wouldn't be open to an Oasis Bond song.

"It'd be an absolute honor," Gallagher said. "I think those kind of things should be done by Brits, and not Yanks."

If Oasis did end up recording a new Bond song, it would mark their first fresh material since the band's 2025 reunion tour, which saw Noel and his formerly estranged brother Liam Gallagher sharing the live stage for the first time in 16 years. The "Wonderwall" outfit hasn't announced any future plans since completing the run in November, instead declaring, "There will now be a pause for a period of reflection."

