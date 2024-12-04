Falling in Reverse postpones UK dates due to Ronnie Radke visa issue

Falling in Reverse has postponed the band's U.K. tour due to frontman Ronnie Radke's visa being denied.

In a since-expired Instagram Story, FiR writes, "The U.K. is currently refusing entry to visa applicants who served more than 12 months prison time, as Ronnie did in 2008."

Radke's prison stint was due to violating his probation sentence over a battery charge, which stemmed from a 2006 shooting incident in which a man died. The cover of Falling in Reverse's new album, Popular Monster, is a past Radke mugshot.

As for the U.K. dates, which were set to kick off Wednesday, FiR says, "We will be postponing the shows to next year while we continue to work [through] this issue legally to obtain the necessary visa."

Falling in Reverse has spent 2024 touring behind Popular Monster, which has spawned singles in "Zombified," "Bad Guy," the Jelly Roll collaboration "All My Life" and the title track.

