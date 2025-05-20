Falling in Reverse releases new song 'God Is a Weapon' with Marilyn Manson + announces tour

Epitaph
By Josh Johnson

Falling in Reverse has released a new song called "God Is a Weapon" in collaboration with Marilyn Manson.

The moody track finds FiR frontman Ronnie Radke singing alongside Manson as they declare, "If God is a woman/ Then God is a weapon." It's available now via digital outlets, with its video streaming on YouTube.

Falling in Reverse has also announced the God Is a Weapon tour, running from Aug. 10 in Denver to Sept. 26 in Las Vegas. Openers include Sleep Theory, Hollywood Undead, Wage War, Slaughter to Prevail, Tech N9ne and Point North, depending on the date.

Presales begin Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FallinginReverse.com.

Manson, meanwhile, released a new album, One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1, in November. It marked his first record since he was accused of abuse by his ex Evan Rachel Wood in 2021. Manson denied the allegations, and the Los Angeles district attorney announced in January that he will not be charged following a four-year investigation.

