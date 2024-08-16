Falling in Reverse premieres video for ﻿'Popular Monster﻿' track "Prequel"

Falling in Reverse has premiered the video for "Prequel," a track off the band's new album, Popular Monster.

The clip begins with frontman Ronnie Radke as the messianic leader of a sci-fi society à la Dune, and ends with him crucified and shooting lasers out his eyes, like a cross between Jesus Christ and Superman.

You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Popular Monster, the first Falling in Reverse album since 2017's Coming Home, is out now. It also includes the Jelly Roll collaboration "All My Life," which currently sits at #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Falling in Reverse will launch a U.S. tour Sunday in Nampa, Idaho. Black Veil Brides are also on the bill.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

