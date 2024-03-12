Fall Out Boy to release remix of 'So Much (For) Stardust' track featured in new video game

On March 15, Fall Out Boy is releasing a remix of one of the songs on their 2023 album, So Much (For) Stardust.

The Dillon Francis remix of "Heartbreak Feels So Good" will hit streaming services Friday after it debuted Tuesday in the trailer for TopSpin 2K25, a new version of the tennis video game simulation series. The song will also be part of the in-game soundtrack.

Fall Out Boy is currently out on their So Much For (2our) Dust tour with openers Jimmy Eat World.

