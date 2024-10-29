Fall Out Boy, The Killers headlining 2025 Innings Festival

By Josh Johnson

Fall Out Boy and The Killers are headlining the 2025 Innings Festival, taking place Feb. 21-22 in Tempe, Arizona.

The bill also includes Incubus, The Black Keys, Beck, Slightly Stoopid, The All-American Rejects, Neon Trees, Gary Clark Jr. and The Kills.

As always, the baseball-themed event will also feature appearances from former MLB stars, including Evan Longoria and Jake Peavy.

A presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. PT.

Meanwhile, the offshoot Extra Innings Festival has also announced its lineup, including Kings of Leon and The Lumineers. A presale for that begins Thursday at 11 a.m. PT.

For all of your Innings Festival needs, visit InningsFestival.com.

