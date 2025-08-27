Fall Out Boy announces 20th anniversary ﻿'From Under the Cork Tree'﻿ reissue

Fall Out Boy has announced a reissue of their 2005 breakout album, From Under the Cork Tree.

The set will be released as three-LP and two-CD packages, as well as digitally, on Oct. 17. Along with newly remastered audio of the original album, the reissue boasts bonus tracks including live recordings, remixes and alternate, acoustic and instrumental versions.

You'll also find the B-side "Start Today," a cover of a song originally by the hardcore band Gorilla Biscuits, out now via digital outlets. Fall Out Boy's version was previously exclusive to the soundtrack for the 2005 Tony Hawk's American Wasteland video game.

From Under the Cork Tree spawned the Fall Out Boy classics "Sugar, We're Goin Down" and "Dance, Dance," making the band a main figure of the 2000s emo scene.

