Faith No More's Roddy Bottum on possible reunion: 'I don't think anyone's ... up for it at this point'

Keyboarder Roddy Bottum, bassist Billy Gould and singer Mike Patton of Faith No More perform live on stage during a concert at Schwuz on June 24, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Stefan Hoederath/Redferns via Getty Images)

In 2024, Faith No More keyboardist Roddy Bottum described the status of the band as being on a "semi permanent hiatus." Now it seems that you can remove the word "semi" from that description.

Bottum speaks on the possibility of an FNM reunion in an interview with Alternative Nation, telling the site, "I don't think anyone's sort of up for it at this point."

"We had a bunch of shows that we were gonna play, and they got canceled, just for various reasons," Bottum says. "But I don't think the course that we were on has fixed itself. I just don't see it happening again, honestly. I think we did a really good job. We played a bunch of reunion tours, and I think we did what we kind of set out to do."

As Bottum alludes to, Faith No More had a run of shows planned for 2021, but those were canceled. At the time, FNM cited frontman Mike Patton's mental health, and he later revealed he was diagnosed with the anxiety disorder agoraphobia. While Patton's since returned to the road with his band Mr. Bungle, Faith No More has continued to be inactive.

"I don't think anyone's upset about it or anything," Bottum says of FNM's hiatus. "But I mean, for sure, getting back together would mean a big paycheck, but I think all of us are pretty good with what we did, sort of just like, artistically with the band and committing to ourselves and playing with each other."

He adds, "I think we're all pretty good with the decisions that we've made up to now, and I don't see what could really happen more getting back together and doing more shows."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.