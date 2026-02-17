Failure announces new album, ﻿'Location Lost'

Failure has announced a new album called Location Lost.

The seventh studio effort from the "Stuck on You" outfit is due out April 24. It's the follow-up to 2021's Wild Type Droid.

Lead single "The Air's on Fire" is out now. The album also includes a collaboration with Paramore's Hayley Williams called "The Rising Skyline."

You may recall that Paramore covered "Stuck on You" on their 2006 Summer Tic EP. Williams also appears in the 2025 Failure documentary, Every Time You Lose Your Mind.

Failure will play an album release show on April 21 in Los Angeles. They'll launch a U.S. headlining tour in May.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.