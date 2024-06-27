Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt announces partnership with Primary Wave

By Josh Johnson

Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt has announced a partnership with the music publishing company Primary Wave.

As part of the deal, Primary Wave has acquired the music publishing and administration rights on Bettencourt's songs with Extreme, including the hit "More Than Words," and his solo recordings. The most recent Extreme album, 2023's Six, is not included in the deal.

"After getting to know ... the team at Primary Wave and seeing their passion, work ethic and creative ideas in action, I am happy now to have a bigger partnership with them," Bettencourt says. "I look forward to continue building my song catalog into new realms of activity."

Bettencourt and Extreme will launch a U.S. tour in September.

