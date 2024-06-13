Extreme hits the beach in "Beautiful Girls" video

Extreme has premiered the video for "Beautiful Girls," a track off the band's latest album, Six.

The clip finds the "More than Words" outfit turning a soundstage into a beach befitting of the song's tropical vibe while women dance around them.

"Today we celebrate ALL the beautiful girls across the world with our new video," Extreme says. "Beautiful girls come in all shapes, sizes and backgrounds and this one is for YOU!"

You can watch the "Beautiful Girls" video streaming on YouTube.

Six, the aptly titled sixth Extreme album, was released in 2023 and marked the band's first record in 15 years.

Extreme will launch a U.S. tour in continued support of Six in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.