Explore the 'Entire State of Tim Montana' on 'Devil You Know' rocker's new album

Tim Montana has released a new album called Entire State of Tim Montana. As the "Devil You Know" rocker tells ABC Audio, the record's name comes from a quote by longtime friend Charlie Sheen, who thanked "the entire state of Tim Montana" in the acknowledgments of his book.

"It kind of lends itself to the songs, too," Montana says of the title. "There's some really deep personal stuff, there's some fun stuff, there's some cool covers. It was the entire state of me."

Sheen also opens the record with a skit featuring his father, Martin Sheen, and Terminator 2 actor Robert Patrick.

"I just called him and said, 'Hey dude, could you just record on your phone, like, 'Welcome to the entire state of Tim Montana'?" Montana recalls. "And he's like, 'Aw man. ... That's just kinda lame. ... Can I write an actual skit?' And I'm like, 'Sure!'"

Other guests on the record include ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons, Slash of Guns N' Roses and Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell.

"I can't believe any of this is real," Montana says. "I can't believe I got one of these guys, let alone all of these guys."

You'll also find a cover of the Katy Perry song "Roar."

"When my daughter, who just graduated high school, was probably 10, or maybe she was younger, she loved that song, and so I learned it for her," Montana says. "I worked it up with the band, and we played it live and people loved it live. And I was like, you know what? I'm gonna cover a Katy Perry song. Why not?"

He adds, "I've got two daughters, so I'm like, I'm gonna cover a female pop song for my girls."

Montana will touring the U.S. alongside Alter Bridge starting in November.

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