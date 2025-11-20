Ex-Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg releases debut solo song, 'Sandstone'

"Sandstone" single artwork. (P&P Recordings)
By Josh Johnson

Ex-Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has released his debut solo song.

The track is called "Sandstone" and features vocals and lyrics by George Clarke of the band Deafheaven. You can watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"It's the first song I've ever released under my own name, and it's the first song in a series of collaborations, an EP that I have that's in various stations of completion, but that I'm hoping to have out in the early part of 2026," Weinberg tells Wall of Sound.

Weinberg, who is the son of Bruce Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg, was let go from Slipknot in 2023 after playing with the masked metallers for nearly a decade. He's since joined Suicidal Tendencies.

Slipknot, meanwhile, recruited ex-Sepultura drummer Eloy Casagrande to replace Weinberg.

