Ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, Disturbed's John Moyer join William Shatner metal album

Dave Lombardo performs onstage at The Observatory on January 24, 2019 in Santa Ana, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and Disturbed bassist John Moyer will be playing on Star Trek icon William Shatner's upcoming metal album.

"It was a true privilege to contribute drums to William Shatner's ambitious heavy metal project," Lombardo says in a statement. "At any age, real artists keep pushing boundaries — and this one pushes them into orbit."

As previously reported, the album features Shatner performing Judas Priest's "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" alongside Rob Halford, as well as covers of Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden songs.

Full details about the record, including title, release date and track list, are forthcoming.

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