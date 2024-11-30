Ex-My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar dead at 44

Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar has died. He was 44.

TMZ reports that Bryar's body was found in his Tennessee home on Tuesday. He had not been seen alive since Nov. 4.

In a statement to ABC Audio, a spokesperson for MCR says, "The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob's passing."

Bryar joined My Chem in 2004 in place of original drummer Matt Pelissier. He played on the band's influential 2006 album, The Black Parade, before parting ways with MCR in 2010.

In recent years, Bryar began auctioning off items from his My Chem days, including a Black Parade-era costume and the drum set he played during the band's 2005 performance on the MTV Video Music Awards. In announcing the drum kit auction in 2021, Bryar said he was "permanently closing the book on my drumming days."

MCR's current drummer is Jarrod Alexander, who played with them from 2011 to 2013 and rejoined for their reunion in 2019.

