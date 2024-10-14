Ex-Mr. Bungle member Theo Lengyel found guilty of murder

Former Mr. Bungle member Theobald "Theo" Lengyel has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend, Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani, The Associated Press reports.

Alice went missing in December 2023, and Lengyel was listed as a person of interest in her disappearance. He was arrested in January 2024 after police uncovered human remains.

Lengyel is set to be sentenced in November.

An original member of Mr. Bungle, the multi-instrumentalist Lengyel played saxophone, clarinet and keyboards with the group. He left Mr. Bungle in 1996, and the band as a whole went on hiatus in 2000. Mr. Bungle reunited in 2019, but Lengyel did not return.

