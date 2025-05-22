Ex-Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman announces audiobook version of ﻿'Dreaming Japanese'﻿ memoir

Former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman has announced an audiobook version of his memoir, Dreaming Japanese.

Due out June 24, the audiobook brings to life Friedman's writings on his time in Megadeth in the '90s, his eventual departure from the band in 2000 and his move to Japan, where he's continued to live.

"I hope people can take away that there's never a 'right' way to live your life," Friedman says of the book's message. "If you feel that pull to do something completely insane, something that everyone tells you is impossible, maybe you should listen to it."

"The normal tendency is to paint yourself in a good light, but what I find most interesting is when artists don't do that," he continues. "The humble beginnings, the failures, the total insanity—those are the moments that stick with people."

Friedman reunited with Megadeth for two concerts in 2023, including a show in Tokyo.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.