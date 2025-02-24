Ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson to host new podcast

By Josh Johnson

David Ellefson is getting into the podcast game.

The former Megadeth bassist has announced the launch of The David Ellefson show, premiering March 3. He'll cohost the series with music podcaster Joshua Toomey.

"The podcast offers listeners a front-row seat to captivating conversations, insightful stories, and entertaining anecdotes from Ellefson's remarkable 40-plus-year career," the description reads. "The show will feature a wide array of guests, including notable musicians, celebrities & industry professionals from inside the exciting world of music and entertainment."

The first episode's guest will be Anthrax bassist Frank Bello, who also plays with Ellefson in the band Altitudes & Attitude.

In addition to launching a podcast, Ellefson is preparing to perform at the massive Black Sabbath reunion/farewell concert in July. Interestingly, while Ellefson and three of the Big Four thrash bands are on the bill — Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax — Megadeth is not.

