Ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson joins Metal Church lineup

David Ellefson is the new bassist for the veteran metal band Metal Church.

The former Megadeth member makes his debut with Metal Church on a song called "F.A.F.O.", which stands for you-know-what around and find out.

"After 45 years, the fact that we have new music coming in 2025 feels like a miracle," says founding Metal Church guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof, who is the lone original member still in the band. "There was a time when I honestly didn't think Metal Church would continue, but we're back—and this lineup is firing on all cylinders."

Along with Ellefson and Vanderhoof, the revamped Metal Church lineup includes guitarist Rick Van Zandt, drummer Ken Mary and vocalist Brian Allen.

Ellefson parted ways with Megadeth in 2021. Since then, he's been involved in bands including Dieth, The Lucid, Kings of Thrash and Ellefson-Soto.

Megadeth, meanwhile, is releasing their final album on Jan. 23. The Dave Mustaine-led group is also set to launch a multiple-year farewell tour.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

