Ex-Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds dead at 51

Former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds has died at age 51.

"We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief," the metal outfit writes in an Instagram post Thursday. "Last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident."

The Atlanta Police Department reported that a man driving a motorcycle Wednesday night was killed in a crash with a BMW SUV that failed to yield.

"We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we've shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many," Mastodon's post continues. "Our hearts are with Brent's family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time."

Hinds cofounded Mastodon in 2000 alongside drummer Brann Dailor, guitarist Bill Kelliher and bassist Troy Sanders. Aside from a brief time with vocalist Eric Saner, the four-man lineup of Hinds, Dailor, Kelliher and Sanders remained consistent and played on every album together until March 2025, when Mastodon announced that they'd "mutually decided to part ways" with Hinds.

"We're deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we've shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors," Mastodon wrote at the time.

Hinds, meanwhile, hinted that his departure was not so friendly, criticizing his former bandmates in subsequent social media posts.

Outside of Mastodon, Hinds played in bands including Fiend Without a Face, Legend of the Seagullmen and Giraffe Tongue Orchestra, which also features Alice in Chains' William DuVall.

