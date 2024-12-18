Ex-KsE frontman Howard Jones working on debut solo album

Former Killswitch Engage frontman Howard Jones is working on his debut solo album.

"After a lot of talk it's finally happening," Jones writes in an Instagram post alongside a photo of himself in the recording studio with producer Josh Gilbert.

"Starting work on my first solo album, stoked to have Josh Gilbert producing," he adds. "More to come soon."

Jones joined KsE in 2002 and fronted the band until original vocalist Jesse Leach returned in 2012. He also sings in the band Light the Torch, formerly known as Devil You Know.

Meanwhile, Jones and Killswitch guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz have been working on a new project together called Burn Eternal.

